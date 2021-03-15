Fort Pierce Police Major dies

The Fort Pierce Police Department is mourning one of their own.
Major Michael Flynn, 58, passed away on Friday, March 12, 2021 at approximately 8 p.m.
Major Flynn joined the department in June 2020.
He was in charge of the department's Support Services Bureau where he implemented departmental changes that helped day-to-day operations run smoother and more efficiently, the department said.
Major Flynn served as a United States Marine and gave 30 years of service as a law enforcement officer in Fort Pierce and Tampa, Florida.
