Fort Pierce Police Major dies
March 14, 2021 at 9:00 PM EDT - Updated March 14 at 9:00 PM

The Fort Pierce Police Department is mourning one of their own.

Major Michael Flynn, 58, passed away on Friday, March 12, 2021 at approximately 8 p.m.

Major Flynn joined the department in June 2020.

He was in charge of the department's Support Services Bureau where he implemented departmental changes that helped day-to-day operations run smoother and more efficiently, the department said.

Major Flynn served as a United States Marine and gave 30 years of service as a law enforcement officer in Fort Pierce and Tampa, Florida.

