Looking back at storied history of Honda Classic in South Florida

Now entering its 15th season at PGA National, the Honda Classic seems secure at its current venue. PGA National has hosted the tournament longer than any other site and is convenient to the many professional golfers who call northern Palm Beach County home. The fact that the area has become an enclave for some of the world's best golfers (Ernie Els, Rickie Fowler, Brooks Koepka, Greg Norman and Justin Thomas, who just won The Players Championship, among them) serves as a testament to the Honda Classic's viability in Palm Beach Gardens.