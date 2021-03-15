Martin County School District distributing free meals for spring break

The Martin County School District's Food & Nutrition Services Department will provide free Spring Break meals to children aged 18 and under next week.
Families will be able to pick up five days worth of breakfasts and lunches on Monday, March 15, at the following sites:
• J.D. Parker Elementary School
1010 SE 10th Street, Stuart, FL 34996
• Port Salerno Elementary School
3260 SE Lionel Terrace, Stuart, FL 34997
• Warfield Elementary School
15260 SW 150th Street, Indiantown, FL 34956
Meals may be picked up between 10 a.m. and 12 p.m.
