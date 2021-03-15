Sunday's deaths rise by four-month low 30; cases up 3,699 vs. 4,098 day before

Florida's new hospitalizations rose by 54 compared with 166 one day ago. The state reported Sunday there are currently 2,868, hospitalized with a primary diagnosis of COVID-19, which is a decrease of 98. On Saturday it went below 3,000 for the first time since 2,902 on Nov. 9. It reached as high as 7,762 Jan. 14 since hitting 6,000 in December. The high of 9,520 was on July 21 though the state didn't begin posting data until July. In all, there are around 57,000 hospital beds in the state.