Local company testing golfers ahead of Honda Classic

Players competing in this week's Honda Classic got their first chance Tuesday to step onto the course and practice ahead of the tournament.
To make sure the course and PGA Resort stay safe for players and volunteers, a local company is testing every person to ensure they are free of the coronavirus
Before the public visits to enjoy the tournament, organizers are focused on the safety of players, caddies, some volunteers and staff involved most closely with the tournament.
Three golfers, Gary Woodland, Scott Piercy and Doc Redman, have already had to withdraw from the Honda Classic due to positive COVID-19 tests.
Simple Life Medical of Jupiter was hired by organizers to perform testing up until Wednesday's Pro-Am tournament.
Experts are set up outside the front of the resort, performing rapid tests that offer results in about 30 minutes.
Company CEO Miguel Mayorca said they have had to turn several people away from the property for testing positive.
"We're letting the person know what's going on, giving them the guidelines and pointers of what to do and obviously contact their primary physician because that's important. That saved the Honda Classic from having an event of spreading the virus inside of it," Mayorca said.
The company is also giving out free masks to staff and players.
Aside from COVID-related preps, Tuesday was an extremely busy maintenance day.
Crews were touching up the course and making sure it is in excellent condition before round one tees off Thursday.
