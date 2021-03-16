Plane crashes into vehicle in Pembroke Pines, killing 3

Three people died during a small plane crash in Pembroke Pines on Monday.
At approximately 3 p.m. on Monday, March 15, 2021, firefighters responded to reports of an airplane crash in a neighborhood at the intersection of 72nd Avenue and SW 12th Avenue.
Firefighters arrived to the scene and found a single engine airplane and a vehicle with heavy damage.
The plane took down an electrical power line and crashed into a vehicle that was traveling northbound on 72nd Avenue.
Firefighters extinguished the fire surrounding the plane crash. Both occupants of the airplane died.
One of the two occupants of the vehicle was trapped and was extricated by firefighters. An adult and a child were transported to Memorial Hospital in serious condition. The child died as a result of their injuries.
An investigation into the crash is ongoing by Pembroke Pines police, airport authorities and the FAA.
Scripps Only Content 2021