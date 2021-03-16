Rebecca Cajuste: Police searching for missing teen in West Palm Beach

West Palm Beach police are searching for a missing 14-year-old girl.
Rebecca Cajuste was last seen Saturday, March 13, at 7 a.m. on the 1400 block of Village Boulevard.
She is described as 5 foot 4 inches tall, weighing 104 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.
Rebecca was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, navy blue jeans, and black crocks.
Anyone with information about Rebecca Cajuste's whereabouts is asked to call the West Palm Beach Police Department at 561-822-1900 with reference case number 21-3907.
