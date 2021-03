South Fla. leaders say DeSantis ‘inadvertently’ sending wrong message

"For a full year now, communities across Florida have been working incredibly hard to control the spread of the COVID-19 virus, and local governments, including the southeast Florida tri-county area, have issued common-sense measures recommended by the CDC to protect our residents, businesses and visitors.While our positivity rate continues to trend in the right direction and vaccination efforts are accelerating, now is not the time to throw caution to the wind as we are so close to putting this pandemic behind us. Unfortunately, Gov. DeSantis' Executive Order (EO) 21-65 [flgov.com] inadvertently sends a message to residents and the business community alike that common-sense measures to fight COVID-19 are no longer needed -- when we know that they do, in fact, work to prevent the spread and, most importantly, save lives.We urge all South Florida residents, businesses and visitors to continue following these important precautions and requirements, including wearing masks, maintaining social distancing and frequent sanitizing as we work together to stay vigilant and protect our communities in what we hope is the final chapter of this fight."