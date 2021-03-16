South Fla. leaders say DeSantis ‘inadvertently’ sending wrong message

South Florida leaders claim the governor’s latest executive order “inadvertently sends a message” for people to ignore coronavirus safety measures.
After Gov. Ron DeSantis announced last week that all coronavirus-related fines by local governments since last March would be remitted, a joint message Monday from Palm Beach, Broward and Miami-Dade counties urged residents, businesses and visitors to continue to obey the rules.
"While our positivity rate continues to trend in the right direction and vaccination efforts are accelerating, now is not the time to throw caution to the wind as we are so close to putting this pandemic behind us," the joint statement said. "Unfortunately, Gov. DeSantis' executive order … inadvertently sends a message to residents and the business community alike that common-sense measures to fight COVID-19 are no longer needed -- when we know that they do, in fact, work to prevent the spread and, most importantly, save lives."
The message comes at a time when tourists from across the country traditionally travel to South Florida for spring break and positivity rates in the state remain high.
A mask mandate has been in effect for all of Palm Beach County since last June, while a countywide curfew is in effect for Miami-Dade County from midnight to 6 a.m.
"We urge all South Florida residents, businesses and visitors to continue following these important precautions and requirements, including wearing masks, maintaining social distancing and frequent sanitizing as we work together to stay vigilant and protect our communities in what we hope is the final chapter of this fight," the statement concluded.
