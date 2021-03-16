St. Lucie County Commissioners could remove mask mandate soon

The days of a mask mandate in St. Lucie County appear to be numbered. Commissioners are looking to drop it in the coming weeks.
Clint Sperber, the Administrator for the Department of Health in St. Lucie County, presented charts to County Commissioners Tuesday showing declining numbers of COVID cases and hospitalizations.
"The vaccine is here… it’s going to continue to come and that’s a good sign," Sperber said.
His presentation led Commissioner Cathy Townsend to propose the elimination of a mask mandate.
"I’m interested in bringing back the mask mandate before this board. I think it’s time to alleviate the mask mandate," she said.
St. Lucie is the only Treasure Coast county that still has a mandatory mask mandate. But perhaps not for much longer.
County Administrator Howard Tipton says they’ve been open for business during the pandemic.
"We’ve been working over these months to get to this point, so it’s an exciting time to think that we’re actually here," Tipton said.
Commission Chair Chris Dzadovsky, who said his experience with COVID was 10 days of hell, agreed it was time to move forward but was hoping to delay a hearing until the spring break crowds have gone.
But Commissioner Townsend said after spring break, it’s Memorial Day... then the Fourth of July.
"I’m not here to dictate to people what to do with their lives. The vaccine is here, we need to move forward," she said.
The mask mandate will be put on the county agenda April 6.
Scripps Only Content 2021