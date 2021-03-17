Mayor: Suspect in massage parlor shootings was headed to Fla.

The suspect in three Asian massage parlor shootings in Georgia was headed to Florida to possibly "carry out additional shootings," Atlanta's mayor said Wednesday morning.
Robert Lang, 21, has been arrested in connection with the fatal shootings Tuesday night.
Eight people, including six Asian women, were killed in the shootings that took place within about three hours of each other.
"(Authorities) determined that the suspect was on his way to Florida, I believe, and perhaps to carry out additional shootings," Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms said during a news conference.
She said the tragic events of Tuesday night could have been "significantly worse."
"The public, as a whole, should be grateful that this suspect was quickly apprehended, because it is very likely that there would have been more victims," Bottoms said.
Cherokee County (Georgia) Sheriff's Office Capt. Jay Baker said Lang confessed to the shootings, claiming Lang told authorities he has a "sex addiction" that he wanted to eliminate.
Baker said there was no indication the shootings were racial or political in nature.
