Va. Tech coach apologizes for Jehovah's Witnesses remark

Virginia Tech basketball coach Mike Young has apologized for his "insensitive remark" about Jehovah's Witnesses while discussing his team's upcoming opponent in the NCAA tournament.
During Tuesday's pre-tournament news conference, Young was asked about the Hokies' first-round matchup against Florida and whether he looks ahead at the bracket or just focuses on one team at a time.
Here's what the Atlantic Coast Conference coach of the year had to say:
Hours later, Young issued the following statement through the team:
The Hokies, who are the No. 10 seed in the South region, will face seventh-seed Florida at 12:15 p.m. Friday in Indianapolis.
