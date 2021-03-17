VIDEO: Women attack Popeyes worker, steal money from register

By Matt Papaycik | March 17, 2021 at 10:55 AM EDT - Updated March 17 at 11:03 AM

Palm Beach County detectives are searching for four women involved in a dramatic robbery at a Popeye’s restaurant near Lantana on Tuesday.

The crime happened about 1:15 p.m. at the restaurant located at 7049 Seacrest Boulevard.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said a silver Nissan Sentra pulled up to the drive-thru, and a woman inside the car got into a verbal argument with the cashier, then spit on and attacked the worker.

WATCH VIDEO OF ATTACK:

Two other women got out of the car and began attacking other employees inside the restaurant.

Deputies said one of the women reached into the drive-thru window and grabbed money from a cash register. The four women then took off in the Sentra.

Anyone who knows who the women are is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Palm Beach County at 800-458-TIPS.

