Vote for your favorite memorable Honda Classic moment

A decade after notching his first PGA Tour victory at the Honda Classic, Padraig Harrington did it again in 2015. Vijay Singh missed a 21/2-foot putt in 2005 to lose a playoff with Harrington, who erased a seven-shot deficit with a nine-under 63. Harrington ended an almost seven-year winless drought dating to the 2008 PGA Championship when he hoisted the Honda Classic trophy again in 2015, defeating Jupiter's Daniel Berger on the second hole of a playoff in the storm-delayed tournament. Harrington was more than twice as old as the then-21-year-old Berger, whose tee shot on 17 went into the water. To this date, Harrington remains just the fourth two-time winner of the Honda Classic (joining Jack Nicklaus, Johnny Miller and Mark Calcavecchia) and the only two-time champion since the tournament moved to Palm Beach Gardens.