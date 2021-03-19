Brush fire forces closure of Florida's Turnpike near Palm City

Florida's Turnpike is shut down in Martin County on Friday afternoon because of a brush fire in the area.
The Florida Forest Service said the 100-acre fire is burning near Citrus Boulevard and Boat Ramp Road, just west of the turnpike.
All lanes of Florida's Turnpike are shut down in both directions between mile markers 133 (Martin Downs Boulevard) and 138 (Becker Road), according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
Officials said the fire started around 7 a.m. and was close to being extinguished around 1:30 p.m. However, the flames jumped the Turnpike and reignited.
The fire has about burned itself out, according to authorities, and FHP is expecting to reopen the Turnpike around 4:30 p.m.
Officials don't suspect any foul play and said no homes are in danger.
Florida's Turnpike from the Stuart/Palm City exit north to Becker Road is closed in both directions, and traffic backups are heavy, according to a tweet from the Martin County Sheriff's Office.
MCSO said the fire is contained, but there is still very heavy smoke in the area.
Scripps Only Content 2021