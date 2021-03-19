Florida's Turnpike reopens in Martin County following brush fire

Florida's Turnpike has fully reopened in Martin County on Friday afternoon following a brush fire in the area.
The Florida Forest Service said the 40-acre fire broke out near Citrus Boulevard and Boat Ramp Road, just west of the turnpike.
All lanes of Florida's Turnpike were shut down for hours in both directions between mile markers 133 (Martin Downs Boulevard) and 138 (Becker Road), according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
The Turnpike eventually reopened around 5 p.m.
Officials said the fire started around 7 a.m. and was close to being extinguished around 1:30 p.m. However, the flames jumped the Turnpike and reignited.
The fire has about burned itself out, according to authorities.
Officials don't suspect any foul play and said no homes were in danger.
