Hispanic advocates want to get more immigrant farmworkers vaccinated

Alvarado is among several other advocacy organizations around the state that sent a letter to the governor's office urging to prioritize vaccination among migrant farmworkers. In the letter it states, in Palm Beach County alone, the Guatemalan Mayan Center consistently saw a 30% infection rate among the 600 farmworkers and families they would regularly test on a Saturday night. Additionally, stating that farmworkers are central to Florida's second-largest industry, agriculture and the widespread use of the vaccine will help revive the economy to where it was pre-COVID.