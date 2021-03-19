Mar-a-Lago partially closes after COVID-19 outbreak

Former President Donald Trump's Palm Beach club has been partially closed because of a COVID-19 outbreak.
That's according to several people familiar with the situation, including a club member who received a phone call about the closure Friday.
A receptionist at the Mar-a-Lago Club confirmed the news, saying it was closed until further notice, but declined to comment further.
Trump moved to Mar-a-Lago in January after leaving the White House.
That was the same month Palm Beach County sent a warning letter to Mar-a-Lago after video widely shared on social media showed a mostly maskless crowd partying on the dance floor during a New Year's Eve celebration.
Donald Trump Jr. shared a public video on his Facebook page that showed him and a mostly maskless crowd crammed together near the stage, where Wellington rapper Vanilla Ice was performing his 1989 hit song "Ice Ice Baby" and a cover of Wild Cherry's "Play That Funky Music."
A person familiar with club operations said that, out of an abundance of caution, the club had partially closed a section "for a short period of time" and quarantined some of its workers.
The people spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the situation by name.
