Martin County School District responds to new CDC recommendations for schools

The Martin County School District says it will review the latest recommendation from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention which says students wearing face masks at K-12 schools should maintain a distance of at least 3 feet in classrooms, instead of the previous 6 feet recommended.
The new recommendation is part of the CDC’s K-12 school guidance that was updated Friday to reflect the latest science on physical distance between students in classrooms.
Jennifer DeShazo, the director of Public Information and Community Relations for the Martin County School District, released this written statement to WPTV about the new recommendations:
WPTV has reached out to school districts in Palm Beach, St. Lucie, Indian River, and Okeechobee counties for a comment on the new CDC recommendations, and is waiting to hear back.
Scripps Only Content 2021