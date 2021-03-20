Aces, divots and eagles from second round of 2021 Honda Classic

Friday was cut day at the Honda Classic. But that's not something Aaron Wise had to worry about.
Wise is on top of the leaderboard midway through the tournament.
His 128 is the lowest 36-hole score at PGA National since the tournament moved there in 2007 and marks the first 36-hole lead of Wise's PGA Tour career.
A fan favorite at this year's tournament is golfer Phil Mickelson, who has been on the PGA Tour since 1992.
"He's a legend," one fan told WPTV's Meghan McRoberts.
Speaking of fans, there were plenty of socially distanced ones (no more than 10,000 per day) at PGA National.
Taste & See reporter T.A. Walker was there to get a glimpse at how spectators spent their day on the green.
Even the animals at PGA National got in on the action. Now that's what we call a birdie.
Although the Honda Classic is a golf tournament, it's not all about golf. Let Jack and Barbara Nicklaus explain.
Anyone who's been to PGA National is likely familiar with "The Bear Trap." But have you heard of the "Beer Trap?" It's a tradition that Larry Murphy's family is keeping alive at the Honda Classic, even after his death last year.
Remember, you can watch all the action from the Honda Classic this Saturday and Sunday on WPTV.
