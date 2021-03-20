2 men shot in West Palm Beach, police investigating

West Palm Beach police are investigating a shooting that happened in the parking lot of Home Depot on Palm Beach Lakes Boulevard.
At 11:58 a.m., police say two men who knew each other exchanged gunfire.
Both were shot and both suffered non-life threatening injuries.
Both men were transported to a local hospital for treatment.
No one else was injured.
Investigators with the West Palm Beach police department are conducting interviews and gathering evidence.
Anyone with information on this shooting is urged to contact West Palm Beach police at 561-822-1900.
