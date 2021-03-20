Seminoles survive scare against UNC Greensboro in NCAA tournament

Florida State advanced with a 64-54 win over UNC Greensboro despite being only the eighth team since 2009 to not make a 3-pointer in an NCAA tournament game.
The Seminoles missed all nine attempts from beyond the arc. Prior to Saturday, the last team not to make a 3-pointer was Kentucky in its first-round win over Davidson in 2018.
Teams are 5-3 since 2009 in NCAA games when they don't make a 3-pointer. Kansas has done it twice and won both games.
The last time Florida State didn't hit from the perimeter in any game was a 2018 loss at North Carolina State.
