Palm Beach International Boat Show ready to begin

“We are pleased to welcome the return of Palm Beach International Boat Show to the downtown West Palm Beach waterfront in March,” said West Palm Beach Mayor Keith A. James. “We applaud the event organizer Informa Markets for implementing a COVID-19 mitigation plan in support of public health during these unprecedented times. The Palm Beach International Boat Show provides an economic boost to our city and region. We Look forward to safely welcoming visitors and residents to our downtown for this legacy event in the City of West Palm Beach.”