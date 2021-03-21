Palm Beach International Boat Show ready to begin

In just four days the 35th Annual Palm Beach International Boat Show is set to sail back into town.
Organizers have rolled out enhanced safety measures, in collaboration with the City of West Palm Beach, this year so people can gather along Flagler Drive and enjoy the event.
Organizers said visitors will be required to wear face coverings and have their temperatures taken at the entrance. Visitors can expect to see hand cleaning and sanitation stations throughout the event space. As well as four entrances and exits to help with the flow of foot traffic and keep social distancing.
Informa Markets U.S. Boat Shows said there will be a wide variety of yachts and accessories including hundreds of boats ranging from 8-foot inflatables to super yachts nearly 300 feet in length.
“There’s some must-see down just behind us, the Valhalla V-46 which is a premier. Also, just behind here, The Princess X95 which is a world premiere. So, we’ve got some incredible boats premiering here at the show the people should be excited to come look at” said Andrew Doole, president of Informa Markets U.S. Boat Shows.
“We are pleased to welcome the return of Palm Beach International Boat Show to the downtown West Palm Beach waterfront in March,” said West Palm Beach Mayor Keith A. James. “We applaud the event organizer Informa Markets for implementing a COVID-19 mitigation plan in support of public health during these unprecedented times. The Palm Beach International Boat Show provides an economic boost to our city and region. We Look forward to safely welcoming visitors and residents to our downtown for this legacy event in the City of West Palm Beach.”
Organizers added the show will offer fun and educational activities including The AquaZone, an upfront experience with a variety of watersports and innovative products, and kid’s fishing clinics by Hook the Future.
The Palm Beach International Boat Show starts Thursday, March 25 through Sunday, March 28, 2021.
For tickets, visit https://www.pbboatshow.com/en/home.html
