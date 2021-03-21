State's deaths rise by 29, lowest in 4.5 months; cases' increase 3,987 vs. 5,105 day before

Florida's new hospitalizations rose by 65 compared with 192 one day ago. The state reported Sunday there are currently 2,823 hospitalized with a primary diagnosis of COVID-19, which is a decrease of 30. Eight days ago it went below 3,000 for the first time since 2,902 on Nov. 9. It reached as high as 7,762 Jan. 14 since hitting 6,000 in December. The high of 9,520 was on July 21 though the state didn't begin posting data until July. In all, there are around 57,000 hospital beds in the state.