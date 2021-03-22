Clergy members to speak in West Palm Beach on racism, unity

Religious leaders in West Palm Beach will come together Monday as a unifying voice and message of unity.
SPECIAL COVERAGE: America in Crisis
Clergy members will gather at 1 p.m. on the steps of the historic Tabernacle Missionary Baptist Church.
The leaders are expected to issue a "United We Stand" statement of solidarity to denounce racism and the divisive rhetoric in America.
"The time has come that we as a faith community come together and be the leadership that we have been called and charged to be," a statement from the group reads.
Reporter Tania Rogers is working on this story and will have more details on NewsChannel 5 at 6.
