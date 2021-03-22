Florida Gov. DeSantis makes education announcement

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Monday made an education announcement during a stop in Central Florida.
Speaking at Eau Gallie High School in Melbourne, the governor asked the Florida Legislature to approve $75 million for "Get Their Faster" initiatives to allow students to pursue careers in high demand and high skill vocations.
DeSantis was joined by Florida Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran at Monday's news conference.
