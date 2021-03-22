Florida opens long-term COVID-19 vaccination site in Fort Pierce

A state-operated long-term COVID-19 vaccination site has opened in Fort Pierce.
The Fort Pierce Recreation Center on South 21st Street will begin offering Pfizer vaccines on a first-come, first-served basis. No appointments are required.
According to the city, the site will have the capacity to administer about 200 shots per day to those individuals who meet the state requirements for vaccination.
The site will be open from 1 p.m. until 7 p.m. Monday, the first day that residents 50 or older are eligible.
Beginning Tuesday, the site will be open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. seven days a week.
The city said anyone who fails to meet the requirements for vaccination "can expect to be turned away."
Scripps Only Content 2021