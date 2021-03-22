Florida residents 50 and older now eligible for COVID-19 vaccine

Anyone 50 years old and older, regardless of occupation, can get the COVID-19 vaccine starting Monday.
Governor Ron DeSantis announced last week that the new age requirement would take effect today. The 10-year age drop comes just one week after he lowered the age from 65 to 60.
This coincides with a Publix appointment booking window, as the online portal will open at 7 a.m. to book appointments for the Moderna vaccine.
Publix will continue to prioritize all educators as part of the Federal Pharmacy Program directive.
Publix will book appointments for the Johnson and Johnson vaccine on Wednesday. The governor announced Florida would receive 42,000 doses of Johnson and Johnson this week, which is much less than the previous shipment. Due to supply issues, there are no other scheduled shipments of the one-dose vaccine to Florida but the governor hopes that will change soon.
DeSantis has said he plans to make the vaccine available to all adults before May 1 in accordance with Biden's directive to governors.
In addition to Publix, appointments can be scheduled at select Walgreens, CVS, Wal-Mart and Winn Dixie locations.
The Health Care District of Palm Beach County is also now accepting appointment requests from those 50 years old and older. Click here for more information and to sign up.
