Vice President Kamala Harris visiting Jacksonville Monday

Vice President Kamala Harris will be in Florida on Monday to visit a vaccine site and tout this month's passage of the American Rescue Plan.
Harris is expected to visit a vaccination center in Jacksonville around 2:30 p.m.
She will then will meet with Florida leaders at a Feeding Northeast Florida site around 3:30 p.m. where food is being distributed to people in need.
Dubbed the "Help is Here" tour, both Harris and President Joe Biden are spending the next few weeks visiting multiple cities in the U.S. to promote the passage of the $1.9 trillion relief package.
Part of the plan provides emergency grants, lending and investment to small businesses hit hard by COVID-19.
