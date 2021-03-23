Florida Supervisors of Elections awarding scholarships in contest

Florida Supervisors of Elections awarding scholarships in contest
March 23, 2021 at 6:10 AM EDT - Updated March 23 at 6:10 AM

Palm Beach County students have a chance to earn some much needed money for college.

The Florida Supervisors of Elections Scholarship Committee is giving away three $1,200 scholarships to full-time college students.

If you want to be one of the recipients, you must be a political science, public or business administration or journalism mass communication major. You must also be considered a junior.

Applications to the to the Palm Beach County Supervisor of Elections Office are due by Friday.

[ You can learn more here. ]

Scripps Only Content 2021