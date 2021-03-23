Gov. DeSantis holds news conference in Pensacola

Gov. Ron DeSantis held a news conference Tuesday morning at a vaccination site in Pensacola.
DeSantis spoke at Zion Hope Primitive Baptist Church.
The governor announced the church received 2,000 doses of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine, where they will give shots to residents 50 and older over the next three days.
"We hope to get more Johnson & Johnson [doses] over the next couple of weeks, although right now, we're not scheduled to get anymore. But we weren't scheduled to get any this week, and they did trickle this out," DeSantis said.
He said the number of Pfizer and Moderna doses coming into the state has been flat for the last few weeks, but the figure is higher than in January.
Effective Monday, Florida residents 50 and older are eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.
"The demand [for the shot] was more intense at the beginning of January than it is right now. … If the demand continues to be manageable, we want to lower the age again at the appropriate time,” DeSantis said.
More than three million seniors in Florida have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, according to the governor.
The latest figures from the state show there have been more than 2 million confirmed coronavirus cases since the beginning of the pandemic.
