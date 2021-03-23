Lake Worth Beach runoff to determine city commission seat

Polls are open Tuesday in Lake Worth Beach for the city's runoff election.
The election will determine who will become the city commissioner for District 2 among candidates Carla L. Blockson and Christopher McVoy.
Blockson is an appointee seeking to fill the remaining term of the seat.
All registered Lake Worth Beach voters can cast a ballot in Tuesday's election.
Residents can find their precinct by visiting the supervisor of election's office website.
There are 17 precincts open Tuesday at seven locations in Lake Worth Beach:
- Sunlight Community Church (precincts 3034, 3036 and 3038), 1325 North "A" Street
- First Congregational Church (precincts 3040, 3042 and 3064), 1415 North "K" Street
- Our Savior Lutheran Church (precincts 3052, 3058, 3060, 3062, 3066 and 3076), 1615 Lake Avenue
- St. Andrew's Episcopal Church (precinct 3068), 100 North Palmway
- Lakeside United Methodist Church (precinct 3078), 1801 12th Avenue South
- South Grade Elementary (precinct 7160), 716 S K St.
- Osborne Community Center (precincts 7162 & 7164), 1699 Wingfield Street
Polling locations are open until 7 p.m.
Vote-by-mail ballots sent for the run-off election must be returned to the supervisor of elections office by 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Former city attorney Betty Resch soundly defeated three-term incumbent Pam Triolo on March 9 to become the next mayor. Also, two incumbent city commissioners were ousted from office.
