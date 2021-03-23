Naked woman rescued from storm drain in Delray Beach

A naked woman has been rescued after she was trapped in a storm drain Tuesday morning in Delray Beach.
Delray Beach Fire Rescue spokeswoman Dani Moschella said the woman was stuck in a storm drain along Southwest 11th Avenue, just a few feet south of Atlantic Avenue.
A passerby spotted the woman in the storm drain and called 911 just before 9 a.m.
Rescuers removed the drain's grate and used a ladder and harness to help get her out.
Moschella said the woman was conscious and communicating with firefighters. She had a few scrapes and was taken to Delray Medical Center for further evaluation.
Delray Beach police are investigating. It wasn't clear why she wound up in the drain or how long she was there.
Scripps Only Content 2021