Palm Beach County health director to give COVID-19 update

Palm Beach County leaders on Tuesday will provide an update on their response to the deadly coronavirus pandemic.
County health director Dr. Alina Alonso is scheduled to address commissioners at their 9:30 a.m. meeting and deliver new information about cases and vaccinations.
According to the latest numbers from the Florida Department of Health, there have been 128,321 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 2,598 coronavirus-related deaths in Palm Beach County.
