Woman rescued from storm drain in Delray Beach

Woman rescued from storm drain in Delray Beach
March 23, 2021 at 1:20 PM EDT - Updated March 23 at 1:20 PM

A woman has been rescued after she was trapped in a storm drain Tuesday morning in Delray Beach.

Delray Beach Fire Rescue said a passerby spotted the woman in the storm drain and called 911 just before 9 a.m.

Rescuers removed the drain's grate and used a ladder and harness to help get her out.

Firefighters use a white sheet to shield a naked woman after she was rescued from a storm drain, March 23, 2021, in Delray Beach, Fla.
Firefighters use a white sheet to shield a naked woman after she was rescued from a storm drain, March 23, 2021, in Delray Beach, Fla.

The woman, who appeared to be naked, was taken to a hospital. Her condition was not immediately known.

Delray Beach police are investigating. It wasn't clear why she wound up in the drain or how long she was there.

Scripps Only Content 2021