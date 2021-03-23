Woman rescued from storm drain in Delray Beach

A woman has been rescued after she was trapped in a storm drain Tuesday morning in Delray Beach.
Delray Beach Fire Rescue said a passerby spotted the woman in the storm drain and called 911 just before 9 a.m.
Rescuers removed the drain's grate and used a ladder and harness to help get her out.
The woman, who appeared to be naked, was taken to a hospital. Her condition was not immediately known.
Delray Beach police are investigating. It wasn't clear why she wound up in the drain or how long she was there.
