Indian River County brush fire threatens several homes

Crews are battling a 10-acre brush fire in Indian River County on Wednesday that's threatening at least six structures, including several homes, authorities say.
According to the Florida Forest Service, the fire is burning near the 14000 block of 89th Street in Fellsmere.
At least four homes and three other buildings, either garages or sheds, are threatened.
The Florida Forest Service has three dozers and one engine on scene.
A Florida Department of Transportation traffic camera showed a tower of smoke shooting into the sky from a wooded area on Wednesday afternoon.
No other details have been released.
