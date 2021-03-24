Shooting suspect killed in shootout with Martin County deputies

A suspect is dead after a shootout with Martin County Sheriff's Office deputies.
According to the Martin County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to the area of Dixie Ross Street after a report of gunshots Wednesday morning.
When deputies arrived, they found a victim suffering from a gunshot wound.
While tending to the victim, a suspect opened fire on deputies.
Deputies returned fire, killing the suspect.
According to the Martin County Sheriff's Office, no deputies were injured.
The victim of the initial shooting also died as a result of his injuries.
Detectives are still investigating.
