State's deaths rise by 41 day after 37; cases' increase spikes to 5,302 after 2,862

Florida's new hospitalizations rose by 301 compared with 57 one day ago. The state reported Tuesday there are currently 2,932 hospitalized with a primary diagnosis of COVID-19, which is an increase of of 6. Ten days ago it went below 3,000 for the first time since 2,902 on Nov. 9. It reached as high as 7,762 Jan. 14 since hitting 6,000 in December. The high of 9,520 was on July 21 though the state didn't begin posting data until July. In all, there are around 57,000 hospital beds in the state.