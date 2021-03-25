‘Arrested Development’ actor Jessica Walter dies at 80

She also snagged a role in John Frankenheimer’s racing epic “Grand Prix,” from 1966, as the glamorous but discontented wife of a Formula One racer who falls for another driver. That same year she appeared in Sidney Lumet’s “The Group,” a female-led ensemble about the graduates of a prestigious university (Walter played the catty Libby), and acted for Lumet again in 1968′s “Bye Bye Braverman.”