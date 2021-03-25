Friend: Woman rescued from storm drain 'needs time to heal'

A friend of a woman who said she was stuck in a Delray Beach storm drain for three weeks spoke to the media Thursday to thank officials for saving her life.
Michael Hahn read a statement on behalf of the family of 43-year-old Lyndsey Jane Kennedy, who was rescued Tuesday after she was reported missing earlier this month.
Kennedy said she accessed the storm drain while swimming in a canal in west Delray Beach. She was later reported missing by her boyfriend March 3.
Kennedy told police she became lost amid the maze of tunnels until she was finally rescued this week after a passerby heard her cries for help near a drain located at West Atlantic and Southwest 11th avenues.
Hahn said Thursday that Kennedy has been through a "very traumatic situation" and needs time to recuperate but is very appreciative of the first responders who rescued her.
"The family is so thankful for everyone's concerns but needs some time to heal," Hahn said.
He said Kennedy did not have anything to eat during those weeks she was trapped in the storm drain and only drank some ginger ale that she found.
Kennedy is still very weak from the experience but is recovering with her mother, he said.
Despite police saying Wednesday they were skeptical that she survived for three weeks in the storm drain, Hahn said family members believe her story.
Hahn, who said he has been a family friend for 10 years, did not rule out Kennedy speaking to the media once she has recovered from the ordeal.
Police said it did not appear any crime was committed during the incident.
Scripps Only Content 2021