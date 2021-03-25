Palm Beach Boat Show kicks off in downtown West Palm Beach

The 35th annual Palm Beach International Boat Show kicked off Thursday along the waterfront in downtown West Palm Beach.
The show runs through Sunday along Flagler Drive and the Intracoastal Waterway.
Due to the pandemic, visitors in attendance will have to adhere to CDC guidelines including:
- Temperature checks upon arrival
- Everyone will be required to wear faces masks at all times
- Multiple entrances and exit points to help with social distancing
"We've been staying busier than we've ever been in my 30 years that I can ever remember, but this year I think it's gonna be an epic weekend. We've got customers calling from all over the country, even international customers, saying that they're going to be down here," said Bryan Connley, a boat show vendor and the owner of Connley Fishing.
The show will feature more than $1.2 billion worth of yachts.
All tickets must be purchased in advance by visiting the boat show's website. Tickets are $28 for adults and $15 for children. An adult two-day pass can be purchased for $52.
Last year's event was held virtually because of the burgeoning pandemic.
