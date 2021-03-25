Truck carrying natural gas catches fire on Florida's Turnpike

All northbound lanes of Florida's Turnpike reopened in St. Lucie County after a truck carrying natural gas caught fire.
According to the Florida Highway Patrol, an 18-wheel truck carrying natural gas caught fire on the right shoulder in the northbound lanes Wednesday night near mile marker 147.
St. Lucie Fire Rescue received a report of the fire at 7:48 p.m.
MORE: Traffic Map
All lanes were blocked for a period of time while firefighters worked to extinguish the flames.
The fire has been extinguished.
No injuries were reported.
Scripps Only Content 2021