LIVE: Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis holds roundtable at Port Canaveral

WATCH LIVE COVERAGE:
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Friday is holding a roundtable discussion with other state leaders at Port Canaveral about the future of the cruise industry.
The governor is joined by Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody and Florida Department of Transportation Secretary Kevin Thibault.
On Thursday, DeSantis announced that all Floridians ages 18 and older will be eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine starting on April 5, and all state residents 40 and older will be eligible on March 29.
Scripps Only Content 2021