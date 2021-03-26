Malfunctioning slingshot ride leaves teens hanging in air

Some thrill-seeking teens in Central Florida experienced some tense moments Thursday night.
Officials in Osceola County said a malfunction on a slingshot ride caused the teens to become stranded about 30 to 40 feet off the ground.
The incident occurred at the Old Town amusement park in Kissimmee.
Crews worked to rescue the teens after nearly two hours. No one was hurt.
The NBC affiliate in Orlando reported there are four slingshot rides in the state, Kissimmee, Orlando, Daytona Beach and Panama City Beach.
The report said the Florida Department of Agriculture has closed all four rides as a precaution until an investigation is conducted.
Scripps Only Content 2021