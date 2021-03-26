2 more Gators leave Florida, create deeper hole on roster

Florida guards Noah Locke and Ques Glover entered the transfer portal Thursday.
One was a surprise while the other was expected.
Losing them creates an even bigger backcourt hole for coach Mike White.
Locke started 51 of the team's last 52 games. He averaged 10.6 points and shot 40% from 3-point range this season.
His decision comes one day after point guard Tre Mann decided to turn pro.
Losing Mann and Locke could mean a more significant rebuilding project for White, who also lost his top assistant to nearby Jacksonville.
