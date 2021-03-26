Palm Beach Co. School District blasts changes to Bright Futures

It's very rare that the School District of Palm Beach County finds it necessary to issue a Call to Action in opposition to legislation; however, in the case of SB-86, the Bright Futures Scholarship Funding bill, we feel we must.



SB-86 leads Bright Futures funding down an unreliable path by untying the funding from the Florida Lottery and making it dependent on appropriations each year.



This leaves our families unable to depend on consistent funding earned by high-performing, conscientious students.



Our talented Bright Futures scholars are students we want to encourage to stay in Florida by offering them the scholarship they were told would be there for them if they earned it.



Please help us - to help you - keep Bright Futures funding reliable and as it is today.