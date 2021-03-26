Some Fla. teens will be eligible for COVID-19 vaccine next month

Gov. Ron DeSantis will allow certain teenagers to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, but it comes with a caveat.
An executive order issued by the governor late Friday states that, effective April 5, "all Floridians shall be eligible to receive any COVID-19 vaccine as prescribed by the Food and Drug Administration."
That means 16- and 17-year-old residents will be able to join all adults in getting vaccinated beginning April 5, provided they are receiving the vaccine produced by Pfizer.
Guidelines from the FDA state that Pfizer's vaccine is recommended for anyone 16 and older.
The vaccines produced by Moderna and Johnson & Johnson are recommended for anyone 18 and older.
Publix, one of the first and largest distribution points for the vaccine in Florida, administers both the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines, but not Pfizer.
Requests for comment from the governor's office were not returned.
