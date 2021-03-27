Immigrant farmworkers who died of COVID-19 remembered

Local Latino activists and community leaders held a public prayer Saturday afternoon in front of the Palm Beach County Health Department to remember and honor the lives of immigrant farmworkers who died because of COVID-19.
Many in attendance were Guatemalan indigenous immigrants, Mayans, who wore their traditional hand-woven skirts.
There was a symbolic funeral procession where a Mayan woman with her hair down was carried through the crowd by men as church bell tolls and names of the dead were read.
The event was put on by the Guatemalan-Maya Center of Lake Worth with their intention to raise awareness about the vulnerability of the farmworkers in the frontlines of the pandemic and put pressure on local and state leaders to prioritize access to vaccines for Florida’s farmworkers.
Palm Beach County Health Department’s Director Dr. Alina Alonso was one of the speakers and helped found the Guatemalan-Maya Center. Alonso said she understands the frustrations of the undocumented community having accessibility to the vaccine and says she’s cautiously optimistic that a majority of them within the county could have access to it once the age eligibility is lowered come next month. Adding, in the beginning of any new vaccination plan — supply and demand is always a factor.
“We’re still in between stage one and two. So we still have limited vaccines. It is a matter of being patient, and it’s hard to do. But it’s understandable. People have to understand now that we drop it to 40 there will be a lot more people wanting the vaccine. So be patient, be kind to one another. We will eventually have enough vaccines to vaccinate everybody who wants a vaccine,” said Dr. Alonso. “I am very hopeful and Father Frank used the analogy of Spring, a new beginning and we have done great things here in Palm Beach County to increase the number of vaccines that will be available and to the future. So I am very cautiously optimistic.”
The county health department plans to open a vaccine clinic off Lake Worth Road to help reach the undocumented community.
Scripps Only Content 2021