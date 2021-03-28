Coaches kids compete for starting quarterback job in FAU spring game

"He has done some extraordinary things as a football coach and has touched a lot of lives," the elder Taggart said of Schnellenberger after the game. "As a football coach, it is one of the things you want to be able to accomplish over the years. You want to win. He won ball games. You want to mentor and bring coaches along and then you want to help the young people. He did a great job at all of those things. He is going to be missed. He will never be forgotten, and we are going to see to it that we make his vision a reality here at FAU."