5 defining moments of Schnellenberger's legacy

After lobbying for a football stadium for years, Schnellenberger's vision finally became a reality. FAU Stadium opened on Oct. 15, 2011. Although the Schnellenberger-led Owls lost to Western Kentucky 20-0, it was a significant milestone for a program that had spent its infancy playing at Pro Player Stadium (today known as Hard Rock Stadium) near Miami and Lockhart Stadium in Fort Lauderdale. The playing field at FAU Stadium was named for Schnellenberger in 2014.