Shooting suspect in custody at Everglades National Park

A suspect has been taken into custody after an active shooter was reported Sunday night at Everglades National Park.
A message on the official Twitter account for Everglades National Park said the main access to the park has been closed.
Visitors were being told to shelter in place.
The tweet described the suspect as a 33-year-old man.
A later tweet from the park said the suspect fired at park rangers "unprovoked."
No injuries have been reported.
Federal, state and local law enforcement agencies were coordinating the response.
A tweet from the park at 9:07 p.m. said the shooter was taken into custody.
Everglades National Park is maintained by the National Park Service. It sits in portions of Miami-Dade, Monroe and Collier counties.
